Emporia State hoops to shoot “Threes for James” for local cancer fighter

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Emporia State men’s and women’s basketball players have extra motivation to knock down threes in Thursday’s double-header against Northwest Missouri State.

The Hornets will hold a “Threes for James” pledge drive to benefit James Nunley, the son Angela and Michael Nunley. Angela is the cheer coach for Emporia State and worked in the sports information office in college. Michael played football for the Hornets from 2005-2008.

James was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia in December, a cancer of the blood and bone marrow that affects white blood cells.

Fans can help raise funds for the Nunleys by pledging $1, $3 or $5 for every three-pointer made by Emporia State against the Bearcats.

To submit your pledge, email athletics@emporia.edu.

Funds raised will help the Nunleys cover medical expenses not covered by insurance, as well as raise awareness for childhood cancer and leukemia.

Three Pointers for James is Tonight. It's not too late to get in your pledge and be a part of this great night as we support James Nunley. Email athletics@emporia.edu with your pledge amount. #StingersUp pic.twitter.com/C58SyanAHY — ESU Athletics (@ESUSports) February 18, 2021

