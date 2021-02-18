Advertisement

Emporia City Council votes to extend mask mandate into late March

Emporia city commisisoners on Wednesday evening extended a mask mandate through March 23,...
Emporia city commisisoners on Wednesday evening extended a mask mandate through March 23, according to KVOE Radio.(KVOE Radio)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 6:25 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - A mask mate for the city of Emporia will remain in effect through late-March, according to KVOE Radio.

Emporia City Commissioners on Wednesday voted unanimously to extend the mask ordinance. It marked the fifth time the mask mandate has been extended.

The ordinance will continue until March 23 with no changes.

According to KVOE, the ordinance requires individuals to wear masks at either indoor and outdoor public places where social distancing can’t be maintained and anytime people are receiving health-care services.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cass Co. (Neb) Sheriff's Office says multiple people were killed in an accident on US-75....
Driver in crash that killed 4 Topekans was not drinking
Former Seaman coach facing child pornography charges wants phone evidence dismissed
Gov. Kelly creating back to school vaccine plan
Gov. Kelly implements new K-12 vaccination plan
At least one person died Tuesday morning in South-central Topeka after an accident on I-470.
KHP identifies driver killed in Tuesday I-470 collision
Southwest Power Pool (SPP)
SPP ups energy emergency alert to Level 2, potential for overnight outages

Latest News

13 News This Morning At 6AM
A 37-year-old woman was killed in a sport utility vehicle-semi crash Wednesday afternoon near...
One dead in car-semi crash in southwest Kansas
A 30-year-old man died from injuries suffered Wednesday afternoon in an all-terrain vehicle...
Newton police sergeant killed Wednesday afternoon in ATV crash
First Alert Cold
Thursday forecast: One more cold day, near above freezing tomorrow