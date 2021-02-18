Emporia City Council votes to extend mask mandate into late March

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - A mask mate for the city of Emporia will remain in effect through late-March, according to KVOE Radio.

Emporia City Commissioners on Wednesday voted unanimously to extend the mask ordinance. It marked the fifth time the mask mandate has been extended.

The ordinance will continue until March 23 with no changes.

According to KVOE, the ordinance requires individuals to wear masks at either indoor and outdoor public places where social distancing can’t be maintained and anytime people are receiving health-care services.

