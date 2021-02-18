Advertisement

Crash slows traffic Thursday mnorning on I-70 in downtown Tpoeka

No serious injuries were reported when a Ford Expedition sport utility vehicle crashed early...
No serious injuries were reported when a Ford Expedition sport utility vehicle crashed early Thursday on Interstate 70 in downtown Topeka.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 10:55 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - No serious injuries were reported when a sport utility vehicle crashed early Thursday on Interstate 70 in downtown Topeka.

The crash occurred around 7:30 a.m. on westbound I-70, just past S.E. 3rd Street.

Topeka police at the scene said a Ford Expedition sport utility vehicle lost control and crashed. The left rear portion of the Ford had substantial damage.

The Ford came to rest against the right-hand barrier wall in an area of I-70 that travels in a north-south direction on the east edge of downtown Topeka.

The Ford ended up facing south in what was the right northbound lane at that location.

The crash occurred just south and east of the location where I-70 turns back to an east-west roadway along the Polk-Quincy Viaduct,

Neither of the two occupants of the SUV required ambulance transportation to the hospital, police said.

Traffic on westbound I-70 was moved to the left lane as crews worked to clear the scene.

A wrecker arrived on the scene around 8 a.m. to move the Ford.

Additional details weren’t immediately available.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cass Co. (Neb) Sheriff's Office says multiple people were killed in an accident on US-75....
Driver in crash that killed 4 Topekans was not drinking
Former Seaman coach facing child pornography charges wants phone evidence dismissed
At least one person died Tuesday morning in South-central Topeka after an accident on I-470.
KHP identifies driver killed in Tuesday I-470 collision
Continued sub-freezing temperatures put strain on power supply for many across Kansas, Midwest.
Southwest Power Pool returns to Level 1 alert
Gov. Kelly creating back to school vaccine plan
Gov. Kelly implements new K-12 vaccination plan

Latest News

SPP discontinues Energy Emergency Alert
Kansas Department of Labor
KDOL server goes down Thursday morning
Kansas communities to see improvements to walking, biking trails
One person was taken to a local hospital after a blue Toyota Corolla and a silver Ford Edge...
One taken to hospital following crash Thursday morning north of Topeka