Crash slows traffic Thursday mnorning on I-70 in downtown Tpoeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - No serious injuries were reported when a sport utility vehicle crashed early Thursday on Interstate 70 in downtown Topeka.

The crash occurred around 7:30 a.m. on westbound I-70, just past S.E. 3rd Street.

Topeka police at the scene said a Ford Expedition sport utility vehicle lost control and crashed. The left rear portion of the Ford had substantial damage.

The Ford came to rest against the right-hand barrier wall in an area of I-70 that travels in a north-south direction on the east edge of downtown Topeka.

The Ford ended up facing south in what was the right northbound lane at that location.

The crash occurred just south and east of the location where I-70 turns back to an east-west roadway along the Polk-Quincy Viaduct,

Neither of the two occupants of the SUV required ambulance transportation to the hospital, police said.

Traffic on westbound I-70 was moved to the left lane as crews worked to clear the scene.

A wrecker arrived on the scene around 8 a.m. to move the Ford.

Additional details weren’t immediately available.

