Advertisement

18-year-old arrested after narcotics search

(Shawnee Co. Jail)
(Shawnee Co. Jail)(Shawnee Co. Jail)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 9:46 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was arrested after a narcotics search in the 2800 block of SE Minnesota.

The Topeka Police Dept. Narcotics Unit and Shawnee Co. Drug Task Force served the warrant Wednesday, and found marijuana, paraphernalia, and a gun in the home.

Yancy Whitehead, 18, was taken into custody and booked for aggravated endangering a child, possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia with intent to distribute, and having no drug tax stamp for marijuana.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Evergy suspends rolling blackouts
At least one person died Tuesday morning in South-central Topeka after an accident on I-470.
EB I-470 closed between Gage & Burlingame after fatal accident
Topeka Police are investigating after one person was killed in a shooting Monday night
Police identify man killed in overnight shooting at south Topeka apartment complex
Southwest Power Pool (SPP)
SPP ups energy emergency alert to Level 2, potential for overnight outages
Evergy customers coping with rolling blackouts.
Evergy warns more rolling blackouts could occur Tuesday night

Latest News

Manhattan Fire Department vintage logo
Manhattan Fire responds to three structure fires Wednesday
Scholar-Athlete of the Week: Hayden’s Rhen Calhoon
Scholar-Athlete of the Week: Hayden’s Rhen Calhoon
Wednesday's Child - Kelly
Wednesday’s Child - Kelly
Propane Providers ask for Patience to Users
Propane Providers ask for Patience to Users