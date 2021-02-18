18-year-old arrested after narcotics search

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was arrested after a narcotics search in the 2800 block of SE Minnesota.

The Topeka Police Dept. Narcotics Unit and Shawnee Co. Drug Task Force served the warrant Wednesday, and found marijuana, paraphernalia, and a gun in the home.

Yancy Whitehead, 18, was taken into custody and booked for aggravated endangering a child, possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia with intent to distribute, and having no drug tax stamp for marijuana.

