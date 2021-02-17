Wednesday night forecast: Above freezing by Friday!

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Dry and cold tonight. There is no chance of snow or rain. Watch for “black ice” as there will be a few spots of “refreezing” and of course many secondary roads still are packed with snow.

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy. Lows between 2-6 with a light to calm wind so wind chills won’t be a major factor however some areas could still get as cold as -5.

Tomorrow: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper teens to low 20s. WInds NW 5-10 mph.

Depending how much clouds we have Thursday night will depend on temperatures for lows. More clouds means warmer temperatures vs if skies are clear. Regardless think single digit temperatures will occur Friday morning with highs in the upper 20s to mid 30s. How warm it will get will depend on how quickly clouds increase in the afternoon.

If temperatures don’t get above freezing Friday they will Saturday whether it remains in the mid 30s or gets up in the low 40s. Temperatures will be dependent on cloud cover and precipitation this weekend so don’t be surprised if the forecast changes.

Early next week highs are expected to at least be in the mid 40s and likely many spots in the low-mid 50s with plenty of sun.

