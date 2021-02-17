Wednesday forecast: Early morning snow, most of the day will be dry

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - There will be some light snow this morning however most spots will remain under 0.5″ of accumulation through 9am. Areas between the turnpike to I-35 may have some 0.5″-1″ totals while areas near I-35 and south could get in the 1-2″ range. All this will come to an end by 9am with most of the day dry.

Temperatures will be about 10° warmer today compared to yesterday with the next warm-up coming on Friday. This is when temperatures will be close to if not a couple degrees above freezing for the first time since Feb 5th!

The biggest uncertainty in the 8 day is this weekend: Models differ on how much cloud cover there will be and precipitation chances. One model has the area completely dry all weekend while the other model has precipitation Saturday night into Sunday. To keep with consistency from the past couple days will keep the precipitation chance Saturday night in the 8 day but will keep Sunday dry. This part of the forecast will be fine tuned in the coming days.

Today: Light snow/flurries mainly before 9am. Less than 1″ accumulation. Highs in the upper teens to low 20s. Winds E around 5 mph.

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy. Lows between 2-6 with a light to calm wind so wind chills won’t be a major factor however some areas could still get as cold as -5.

Tomorrow: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper teens to low 20s. WInds NW 5-10 mph.

Depending how much clouds we have Thursday night will depend on temperatures for lows. More clouds means warmer temperatures vs if skies are clear. Regardless think single digit temperatures will occur Friday morning with highs in the upper 20s to mid 30s. How warm it will get will depend on how quickly clouds increase in the afternoon.

If temperatures don’t get above freezing Friday they will Saturday whether it remains in the mid 30s or gets up in the low 40s. Temperatures will be dependent on cloud cover and precipitation this weekend so don’t be surprised if the forecast changes.

Early next week highs are expected to at least be in the mid 40s and likely many spots in the low-mid 50s with plenty of sun.

Taking Action:

With additional light snow this morning, roads will be slick especially in those areas that get the snow so take it slow if you have to be out on the roads. Get the latest road conditions here: https://www.kandrive.org/@-96.41632,38.88395,7?show=winterDriving

It’s all relative: While it won’t be as cold as yesterday temperatures will still be cold especially today and tomorrow so stay safe.

While you may want to do some outdoor chores this weekend due to the big warmup above freezing, keep an eye on the forecast for details on whether there will be precipitation or not.



