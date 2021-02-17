Advertisement

Washburn MBB among teams in first release of men’s regional rankings

Washburn's Tyler Geiman
Washburn's Tyler Geiman(Joy Smith, Assistant Director of Athletic Communications | Joy Smith, Assistant Director of Athletic Communications)
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 4:58 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Washburn men’s basketball team is listed as one of eight teams under consideration in the NCAA DII’s first set of Central Region rankings released Wednesday.

The top six teams in the Central Region will earn a spot into the 2021 NCAA Tournament.

Two other MIAA teams join the No. 15 Ichabods in the list: No. 3 Northwest Missouri State and Missouri Southern.

Central Region Teams Under Consideration (Alphabetical Order)

Augustana (S.D.) - 8-5

Minnesota State Moorhead - 8-2

Missouri Southern - 11-8

Northern State - 14-0

Northwest Missouri State - 17-1

Upper Iowa - 9-5

Washburn - 14-3

Wayne State (Neb.) - 9-5

Washburn has five games remaining in the regular season. The MIAA Tournament will begin March 3 with games played on campus sites.

The 2021 Central Region Tournament will take place March 13-16 at Wachs Arena in Aberdeen, South Dakota.

