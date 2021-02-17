USD 501 Superintendent testifies at Congressional hearing on broadband inequity

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Public Schools was represented at a Wednesday Congressional hearing on broadband solutions to COVID-related problems.

Superintendent Dr. Tiffany Anderson was invited to speak during a virtual hearing of the House Subcommittee on Communications and Technology. She advocated for more resources for schools to address technology shortages and expand connectivity for all students.

Dr. Anderson said equity and opportunity gaps were brought to light when COVID-19 forced schools to transition to remote learning. She gave examples of how 501 adapted to the pandemic, such as putting hot spots on school buses in areas across Topeka. However, she says, the inequity issues existed before the pandemic and will continue after without more federal funding for schools and broadband expansion.

