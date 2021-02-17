TPS hosts Racial Equity Panel

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - In honor of Black History Month, Topeka Public Schools hosted a Racial Equity Panel. The live discussion on YouTube focused on recent racial events and the need for equity in education and the community.

Panel members included former State Board of Education member Carolyn Wims-Campbell, former Highland Park High School Principal Dale Cushinberry, and staff from the Brown vs. Board of Education National Historic site. In the discussion they mentioned why having educators that look like the students is important.

“When you segregate communities in such a way that they can’t learn from one another you, all that you’re left with is the blank canvas that often times gets filled with perception. And that was the greatest tool in increasing racism in this country,” National Parks Services, Project Manager, Enimini Ekong said.

The panel opened the floor for people to comment and ask questions during the hour-long event. It was part of the district’s “equity’ series.

