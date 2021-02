TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - No one was seriously hurt after a traffic accident near Goodyear.

Topeka Police confirm that two vehicles were involved in accident just after 5:30 p.m. on Hwy 24. TPD said there may have been minor injuries, but everyone involved refused treatment on scene.

No other information was immediately available.

