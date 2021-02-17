Advertisement

TPD implements walk-in accident reporting

(Phil Anderson)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 9:41 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Police Department is entering Phase III of accident reporting.

TPD advises limiting travel during the inclement weather.

TPD says during walk-in accident reporting phases, it will only respond and investigate accidents that fall under the following:

  • Injury, possible injury or death to any person
  • Possible impairment of a driver due to drugs or alcohol
  • Hit-and-run incidents
  • Incidents where there is a disturbance between the parties involved
  • Any hazardous material situation
  • When the accident results in major traffic congestion
  • When there is damage to a vehicle to the extent that towing is required

TPD says other drivers involved in accidents should exchange insurance information, registration and contact information and call the Department at 785-368-9551 or to go to the Law Enforcement Center to report an incident.

