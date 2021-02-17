Topeka’s Oakland neighborhood experiences some of the longest power outages

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Amid the snow and frigid temperatures, residents of Topeka’s Oakland neighborhood dealt with power outages lasting over two hours in many cases.

Many people woke up to the outages causing worries.

“It was bad because I have a little brother, my dad he can’t be in the cold because his bones are hurting....well to be honest I don’t know why they did it I don’t think it was worth it,” Gerardo Lopez Jr. said.

“It is what it is, it’s probably better off having it in the middle of the night,”

that way you know it’s happening so they don’t spring it on you early in the morning.

Walter Peach said the temperatures dropped to the low 50s inside his home forcing him to get creative in order to stay warm.

“I feel warmer standing here in the sun than I did in my own house,” he said.

“I had about four blankets on me my sweatpants my jacket, another hanging on my back while I was there.”

Evergy admits Oakland’s power was off longer than planned, but it was an effort to avoid an even longer blackout.

“The number one goal in everything we have done today and over the last 48 hours has been to control grid stability,” Evergy’s Senior Vice President of Marketing Chuck Caisley said in a virtual news conference Tuesday afternoon.

“And to avoid a much longer much larger and uncontrolled outage where people could be out for half a day overnight multiple days as we’re seeing other customers experience in other parts of the country outside of the southwest power pool.”

