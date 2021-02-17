Topeka man arrested for meth in Jackson Co.

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man is facing drug charges following a traffic stop in Jackson County.

Sheriff Tim Morse says Phil Davis, 67, was arrested just before noon on Monday.

Officials say he was pulled over driving a 2002 Infiniti QX4 on US-75 highway near 110th Road.

Morse says during the deputy’s investigation, illegal contraband was found inside the vehicle.

Davis faces charges for possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

