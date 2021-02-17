Topeka airports receive COVID-19 funding

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Regional Airport and Philip Billard Municipal Airport have received COVID-19 funding.

Senator Roger Marshall says over $10 million in funding for Kansas airports to help them ensure that janitorial service guidelines, cleaning and sanitation guidelines and operational expenses are all met at eligible airports.

According to Sen. Marshall, over 75 airports across the state have gotten funding to help them continue to serve their communities. He said Topeka Regional Airport got $1,006,411 of that funding and Philip Billard Municipal Airport got $57,162.

“Our community airports are essential to not only our transportation infrastructure but the continuation of business in many of our rural communities,” said Senator Marshall. “COVID has substantially slowed both commercial and personal travel leaving these airports with only a fraction of their normal business operations. It is important that we support our airports to ensure they can remain operational.”

Sen. Marshall said the Consolidated Appropriation Act and Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriation Act, which Congress passed in December of 2020, gave funding to small and mid-sized airports impacted by COVID-19. He said he voted in favor of the Act and has been an advocate for Kansas’ airports and aviation industry. He said the funding for the state’s airports was part of almost $2 billion that was given to the aviation industry.

