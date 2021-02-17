Advertisement

SPP lowers Energy Emergency Alert to Level 1

(KOLN)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 1:56 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The SPP lowered its Energy Emergency Alert to a Level 1 on Tuesday afternoon.

The Southwest Power Pool says at 1:15 p.m., it declared an Energy Emergency Alert Level 1 for all 14 states in its authority area, including Kansas.

According to the SPP, energy generation is currently sufficient to serve system-wide demand throughout the region and to fully satisfy operating reserve requirements.

The SPP said it continues to urge all residents and businesses throughout the region to conserve electricity, but is not directing any interruption of service.

According to the SPP, residents should follow their service providers’ directions regarding local outages, tips for conservation and safety.

The SPP said previously, it had declared an EEA Level 2 since 6:28 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 16.

