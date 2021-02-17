KDOT celebrates employee service anniversaries

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Department of Transportation is celebrating service anniversaries with its employees.

The Kansas Department of Transportation says it wants to show its appreciation for employees that are celebrating state service anniversaries in March. It said it is proud to honor them for the long-term dedication they have shown to the state of Kansas.

KDOT said service anniversaries are as follows:

30 years: Randy Brittain, Environmental Compliance & Regulations Specialist I, Great Bend

20 years: Steven Brown, Equipment Operator Senior, Columbus James Fulkerson, Equipment Operator Specialist, Benton Bradley Holzhey, Equipment Mechanic Specialist, Denton Jason Lawrence, Highway Maintenance Supervisor, Dighton Alan Perry, Engineering Technician, Clearwater Matthew Watkins, Highway Maintenance Superintendent, Whiting Gary Wirtz, Equipment Operator Specialist, Council Grove

10 years: DeeDee Becker, Human Resource Professional II, Salina Jason Bonar, Applications Developer III, Topeka Dominick Ciccarelli, Engineering Technician, Lebo Marty Easley, Equipment Operator Midpoint, Independence Samantha Linder, Management Analyst I, Topeka Dallis Schober, Equipment Operator Specialist, Vermillion Anthony Thomas, Equipment Operator, Prairie View Robert Tomlinson, Engineering Technician Midpoint, Great Bend



