KDOT celebrates employee service anniversaries
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 12:19 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Department of Transportation is celebrating service anniversaries with its employees.
The Kansas Department of Transportation says it wants to show its appreciation for employees that are celebrating state service anniversaries in March. It said it is proud to honor them for the long-term dedication they have shown to the state of Kansas.
KDOT said service anniversaries are as follows:
- 30 years:
- Randy Brittain, Environmental Compliance & Regulations Specialist I, Great Bend
- 20 years:
- Steven Brown, Equipment Operator Senior, Columbus
- James Fulkerson, Equipment Operator Specialist, Benton
- Bradley Holzhey, Equipment Mechanic Specialist, Denton
- Jason Lawrence, Highway Maintenance Supervisor, Dighton
- Alan Perry, Engineering Technician, Clearwater
- Matthew Watkins, Highway Maintenance Superintendent, Whiting
- Gary Wirtz, Equipment Operator Specialist, Council Grove
- 10 years:
- DeeDee Becker, Human Resource Professional II, Salina
- Jason Bonar, Applications Developer III, Topeka
- Dominick Ciccarelli, Engineering Technician, Lebo
- Marty Easley, Equipment Operator Midpoint, Independence
- Samantha Linder, Management Analyst I, Topeka
- Dallis Schober, Equipment Operator Specialist, Vermillion
- Anthony Thomas, Equipment Operator, Prairie View
- Robert Tomlinson, Engineering Technician Midpoint, Great Bend
Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.