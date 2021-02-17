Advertisement

KDOT celebrates employee service anniversaries

(Kansas Department of Transportation)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 12:19 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Department of Transportation is celebrating service anniversaries with its employees.

The Kansas Department of Transportation says it wants to show its appreciation for employees that are celebrating state service anniversaries in March. It said it is proud to honor them for the long-term dedication they have shown to the state of Kansas.

KDOT said service anniversaries are as follows:

  • 30 years:
    • Randy Brittain, Environmental Compliance & Regulations Specialist I, Great Bend
  • 20 years:
    • Steven Brown, Equipment Operator Senior, Columbus
    • James Fulkerson, Equipment Operator Specialist, Benton
    • Bradley Holzhey, Equipment Mechanic Specialist, Denton
    • Jason Lawrence, Highway Maintenance Supervisor, Dighton
    • Alan Perry, Engineering Technician, Clearwater
    • Matthew Watkins, Highway Maintenance Superintendent, Whiting
    • Gary Wirtz, Equipment Operator Specialist, Council Grove
  • 10 years:
    • DeeDee Becker, Human Resource Professional II, Salina
    • Jason Bonar, Applications Developer III, Topeka
    • Dominick Ciccarelli, Engineering Technician, Lebo
    • Marty Easley, Equipment Operator Midpoint, Independence
    • Samantha Linder, Management Analyst I, Topeka
    • Dallis Schober, Equipment Operator Specialist, Vermillion
    • Anthony Thomas, Equipment Operator, Prairie View
    • Robert Tomlinson, Engineering Technician Midpoint, Great Bend

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Evergy suspends rolling blackouts
At least one person died Tuesday morning in South-central Topeka after an accident on I-470.
EB I-470 closed between Gage & Burlingame after fatal accident
Topeka Police are investigating after one person was killed in a shooting Monday night
Police identify man killed in overnight shooting at south Topeka apartment complex
Southwest Power Pool (SPP)
SPP ups energy emergency alert to Level 2, potential for overnight outages
Evergy customers coping with rolling blackouts.
Evergy warns more rolling blackouts could occur Tuesday night

Latest News

Topeka airports receive COVID-19 funding
Thornton Place bus involved in accident with SUV
Accident involving senior living bus and SUV
How to keep pets safe during extreme cold
First Alert Cold
Wednesday forecast: Cold but relatively warmer than the last several days