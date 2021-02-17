Kansas Remote Learning Grant program extended through Spring

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas programs that aim to help school-aged kids while undergoing remote learning can now apply for extensions in the Remote Learning Grant program.

Governor Laura Kelly says programs that got funding for remote learning are now eligible to apply for extensions to support online education through the spring of 2021. She said the Remote Learning Grant program will continue to help address the learning and supervision needs of students that are unable to attend in-person classes due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“Our top priority is working to safely return our kids and teachers back to in-person learning,” Governor Laura Kelly said. “But until then, these Remote Learning Grants have made and will continue to make a huge difference for families juggling work and virtual school by supporting programs and facilities that provide safe, secure settings for remote learners. I am pleased they will continue into the spring, and I encourage all programs and facilities that qualify to apply.”

According to Gov. Kelly, during the fall of 2020, 77 Kansas organizations supported the remote learning needs of students, funded with over $8 million from the Remote Learning Grants program. She said in-home child care providers, daycare programs, child and youth organizations and community attractions such as a museum and a zoo, all came forward to help.

“The positive impact of families and communities has also been substantial,” said Melissa Rooker, Executive Director of The Kansas Children’s Cabinet and Trust Fund. “Remote Learning Grants have focused on support for low-income families and those where one or both parents are first responders, such as nurses, EMTs, police officers, and staff for essential services such as grocery workers. We are pleased to provide to help provide safe, supervised learning environments for our Kansas students.”

“The Remote Learning Grant has enabled Boys & Girls Clubs to close the digital divide and support families in need,” said Romero Brown, the State Director of Boys & Girls Clubs of America. “Children and teens now have the opportunity to learn virtually, cultivate critical social skills and receive guidance from caring adult leaders in a positive, safe environment.”

Gov. Kelly said the Boys & Girls Clubs is just one of numerous recipients of the Grant program.

“The extension of the Remote Learning Grant program will help the Y support more than 1,400 kids from more than seven school districts in the Kansas City area this spring, plus many other kids in Wichita, southwest and central Kansas,” said John Mikos, president and CEO of the YMCA of Greater Kansas City. “Thanks to the grant, the Y can offer programs to working families and ensure that the cost isn’t a barrier to them, so parents can go to work relieved their children have the learning support they need in a safe space with caring adults.”

According to the Kansas Governor, new applications for funding are also available to the following:

All KDHE-licensed early care and youth programs or facilities serving school-aged children.

Local programs with shown experience and success in the development and delivery of quality, safe, out-of-home care and education services or programs for students, like schools, Boys and Girls Clubs, Parks and Recreation, 21st CCLCs and faith-based organizations.

Other community programs that show the capacity and ability to establish or expand programs for students.

Gov. Kelly said the Kansas Children’s Cabinet and Trust Fund will continue to be responsible for administering funds. She said applications will be reviewed on a weekly basis. All funding is required to be awarded and spent by grantees by May 28.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.