Junction City phone grid faces issues after rolling blackouts, extreme weather

By Sarah Motter
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 2:20 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - Junction City phone grid faces issues after rolling blackouts and extreme weather.

Junction City says the recent extreme cold and rolling blackouts have caused issues with its phone grids. It said if residents are trying to contact a department within the City, they should keep trying. It said residents can also contact city departments via email at wd@jcks.com.

According to the City, the phone grids are not a City problem, so it is uncertain of the depth or timeline of the issue. It said it does know that some cellphone carriers have better luck getting through than others.

Junction City said there are no known issues with its 911 service and it hopes the problem will be fixed soon. It said it appreciates the patience of residents during this time.

