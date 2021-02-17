Advertisement

Gov. Kelly to update Kansans on COVID-19 efforts

(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 2:06 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Governor Laura Kelly will update Kansans on her administration’s COVID-19 efforts.

Governor Laura Kelly says at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 17, she will update the state regarding information about COVID-19.

If you cannot view our video player, click here or watch along on our Facebook Live.

Gov. Kelly also said Kansas Corporation Commission Chairperson Andrew French will join her to update Kansans on extreme cold temperatures and their impact on the state’s energy grid.

