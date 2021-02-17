Advertisement

Ex-Texas mayor says residents should ‘fend for themselves’

By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 2:01 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS (AP) — The now former mayor of a West Texas town says he had already turned in his resignation when he wrote a Facebook post saying it wasn’t the local government’s responsibility to help those suffering in the cold without power.

In his post Tuesday morning, Tim Boyd wrote that he was “sick and tired” of people looking for handouts. He also wrote that “Only the strong will survive and the weak will parish [sic].”

According to The Dallas Morning News, Boyd says he wrote the Facebook message as a private citizen, not the mayor of Colorado City. However, it’s unclear when exactly Boyd resigned.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Evergy suspends rolling blackouts
At least one person died Tuesday morning in South-central Topeka after an accident on I-470.
EB I-470 closed between Gage & Burlingame after fatal accident
Topeka Police are investigating after one person was killed in a shooting Monday night
Police identify man killed in overnight shooting at south Topeka apartment complex
Southwest Power Pool (SPP)
SPP ups energy emergency alert to Level 2, potential for overnight outages
Evergy customers coping with rolling blackouts.
Evergy warns more rolling blackouts could occur Tuesday night

Latest News

USD 501 Superintendent testifies at Congressional hearing on broadband inequity
Police said two people were shot in the back shortly before 3 p.m. Wednesday near the...
Police: 7 shot near transit station in north Philadelphia
Rep. Billy Long (R-MO) discusses the passing of Missouri native, Rush Limbaugh.
Missouri GOP Rep. Billy Long discusses passing of Rush Limbaugh
Kansas Remote Learning Grant program extended through Spring
White House deputy national security adviser Anne Neuberger speaks during a press briefing,...
US still unraveling ‘sophisticated’ hack of 9 gov’t agencies