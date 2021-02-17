The reason behind the rolling power outages is to conserve energy, according to Evergy

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - More than 170,000 Evergy customers were in the dark during the rolling blackouts.

The Southwest Power Pool manages the region’s power grid for a 17-state region and they told utilities, including Evergy that more temporary outages were needed in order to conserve energy and avoid larger problems down the road.

Evergy’s Senior Vice President and Chief Customer Officer, Chuck Caisley says residents experienced rolling power outages for several reasons.

“We have enough supply to meet our power demand here in this region,” Caisley explained. “This is not an Evergy problem. At this point, in terms of having enough generation or power supply to make the customers demands, our plants are up and running.”

“It is a concern that the Southwest Power Pool who runs the 17-state region and who controls the 17-state region is worried about the overall power supply,” Caisley added.

Evergy says the cold weather increased power use in the region plays a role.

“It’s been the coldest of the day so far that we’ve experienced. As peoples homes, cars, and other things that you use energy are in the extended of the cold,” Caisley emphasized. “They have to use more energy just to stay warm and so every day that goes by that were in uses more energy in the morning as people start their morning routine and businesses are opening up.”

Power plants played a role too. Some had issues with transporting coal and frozen supplies others were down altogether.

“We know of plants that gone in Iowa and Oklahoma and as a result the Southwest Power Pool is worried about the overall supply to electrical customers within the 17-state region of the Southwest Power Pool,” Caisley said.

“By taking people off in smaller blocks for temporary emergency power outages. We are hoping to avoid what we’re seeing in Texas and other areas of the United States,” Caisley added.

Caisley says Evergy may only get 10-to-15 minutes notice to make changes to reduce demand, which leaves no time to notify specific customers.

“We just remind people that as these temporary outages occur, one of the things that will be impacted and since we are no longer in a holiday situation is traffic lights,” he said. “So, as you’re traveling today we would like to make sure that people are very cautious of going through intersections.”

Evergy says about 10 percent of their customers were impacted by today’s outages, they ended before noon.

Several local electric co-ops supplied by Evergy also had customers affected.

The Southwest Power Pool downgraded the energy emergency alert to a level 1 this afternoon, but SPP says more rolling outages could be needed through Friday, depending on energy use.

