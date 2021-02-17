Emergency crews responding to crashes and slide-offs Wednesday in Topeka area

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Emergency crews were responding to several crashes, rollovers and slide-offs Wednesday morning as bone-chilling temperatures and slick roads made for dangerous driving conditions in the Topeka vicinity.

Though the temperature had reached 10 degrees by 9:55 a.m. in Topeka, after a low of minus-3 degrees earlier Wednesday, some area roads were covered in a thin layer of ice.

At 9:39 a.m., a two-vehicle crash was reported at S.W. 21st and Eveningside, where a Thornton Place retirement community bus and a BMW car collided.

Several crashes were reported on area highways on Wednesday morning.

At least three were reported on Interstate 70 just west of Topeka.

One of the crashes was reported at 9:59 a.m. on Interstate 70, just west of S.W. Valencia Road.

Another crash was reported around 9:45 a.m. on I-70 near S.W. Auburn Road.

Around 8:15 a.m., a pickup truck slid off I-70, coming to rest just north of the S.W. Valencia Road exit from westbound I-70.

Around 9:25 a.m., a WIBW-TV reporter witnessed a pickup truck fish-tail several times on eastbound I-70 between S.W. Valencia Road and S.W. Auburn Road before sliding sideways and entering the snow-packed median.

The truck didn’t appear to have any major damage. It appeared that it was being driven out of the median.

Earlier Wednesday, a slide-off was reported around 6 a.m. on US-75 highway near S.W. 42nd Street in south Topeka.

There were no immediate reports of serious injuries in the crashes.

