Driver in crash that killed 4 Topekans was not drinking

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The blood alcohol content (BAC) level of the driver involved in a crash that killed 4 Topekans was zero--meaning he had not been drinking before the accident. That news was confirmed by Cass County, Nebraska Attorney S. Colin Palm.

Sheriff’s deputies say 55-year-old Ronald Dubas’s truck crossed the center line and crashed into a Chevy Cobalt driven by Ashly Bracken of Topeka. Palm says other tests are still pending. His office has not yet received the completed investigation from law enforcement.

Four Topeka residents--including two women and two small children-- were killed January 31st in the two-vehicle crash in southeast Nebraska. They were headed back home to Topeka. Capt. David Lamprecht, of the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, said that the victims included the 21-year-old driver, Ashly Bracken, and a 22-year-old passenger Tatiyana Wade. Two young girls, Malaysia Reece-Johnson (4) and Keniah Robinson (5), were also killed in the crash, Lamprecht said. Another passenger in the vehicle, Bracken’s 20-year-old sister, was reported to have suffered serious injuries and was taken to an area hospital.

Lamprecht said the crash occurred when a 2000 Chevy pickup truck driven by Ronald Dubas, 55, apparently crossed the center line. His truck collided with the southbound 2009 Chevy Cobalt carrying the Topeka residents. Dubas, a La Vista, NE resident, was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash was reported at 7:16 p.m. Sunday, January 31st. on US-75 highway, about 12 miles north of Nebraska City, Neb. The location was just north of the Cass County-Otoe County line. Nebraska authorities say a man called 911 to report that his friend’s car had been hit by a pick-up truck. He told deputies that the driver of the SUV he was riding in had to swerve to avoid behind hit by the same truck--which then hit his friend’s Chevy Cobalt behind them. The man told authorities that they were traveling back home to Kansas. A blood draw was been taken from the pick-up truck’s driver, and both he and the surviving passenger of the Chevy Cobalt car were to be interviewed in the hospital.

Palm says both the Cass County Sheriff’s Office and the Nebraska State Patrol are involved in the investigation of the accident that involved two vehicles. The investigation is ongoing.

