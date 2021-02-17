Douglas Co. expands COVID-19 health order

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Douglas County will implement a less restrictive health order on Friday, Feb. 19.

Douglas County says public health leaders have updated its local health order to expand mass gathering limits and hours of operation for restaurants and bars. It said the new order comes after a dip in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations within the community.

“Newly reported cases and active case numbers are beginning to decline in Douglas County,” Lawrence-Douglas County Public Health Director Dan Partridge said. “As public health and partner agencies continue to administer vaccinations, we strongly encourage residents to continue mask-wearing, social distancing and hand washing. We are not out of the clear yet, but we are making strides in the right direction.”

According to the County, the new order will take effect at 12:01 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 19. It said the changes include the following:

The mass gathering limit will increase from 10 to 25 people.

For outdoor events, the gathering limit will increase to 200 people and attendees will be required to comply with social distancing rules.

Indoor capacity will increase to 50% of the lowest occupancy load on the certificate of occupancy of the facility. This will applies to entertainment venues, recreational facilities, restaurants, bars and other businesses serving food or drink indoors. It said the indoor capacity limit of 100 people has been removed under the new order.

Venues and establishments that serve food and drink, including those that serve alcoholic beverages, will be required to close their facilities at no later than midnight. This includes all outside seating areas and patios. The closing time was previously set at 10 p.m.

Carryout, curbside, drive-thru or off-premises delivery of food will be allowed after midnight, but not alcoholic beverages. The time was previously set at 10 p.m.

The County said the public health order will still require residents over 5 years old to wear masks in all indoor public spaces, except when eating, drinking, swimming or if they have a medical condition that prevents it. It said masks will also still be required in outdoor public spaces when residents are unable to maintain adequate social distancing.

“While we begin to loosen the restrictions on gathering limits, we need to remain vigilant when it comes to mask-wearing, social distancing and washing hands frequently,” said Dr. Thomas Marcellino, local public health officer. “As our community continues to vaccinate more and more residents, I believe we are finally beginning to see the light at the end of the tunnel when it comes to this pandemic. However, we cannot let our guard down.”

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.