Broken water main freezes road in mobile park home

Water from a broken water main has frozen over the road in Coachlight Mobile Park Home.
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 9:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A water main break caused a slick situation at a local housing area.

People living at Coachlight East Mobile Home Park - on SE 6th St., west of Croco Rd. - called 13 NEWS because the pipe had turned the main road through their community into a skating rink, and had ice built up in big ruts. Some people got stuck, and had be towed in and out.

Residents say the break happened several days ago and no one was doing anything about it, 13 NEWS called the city of Topeka Tuesday.

Within a half hour, someone from the utilities department was there to take a look. They determined the break is in a pipe that is the mobile home park’s responsibility.

13 NEWS left a message with the manager, but they have not called back.

