‘Big Red One: Year of Honor’ a year-long campaign starts at Fort Riley

Caption
By Becky Goff
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 8:01 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FORT RILEY, Kan. (WIBW) - The 1st Infantry Division at Fort Riley kicked off their ‘Big Red One Year of Honor’ with events to honor the 37 soldiers from the Big Red One who have been awarded the nation’s highest award.

The ‘Big Red One Year of Honor’ is a year-long campaign to honor soldiers, including US Army Staff Sergeant David Bellavia.

Bellavia was presented his medal of honor in 2019, by President Donald Trump, for his heroic actions during the Second Battle of Fallujah in 2004.

Bellavia was honored Tuesday at Fort Riley with a plaque bearing his name, along with the dedication and renaming of the road adjacent to the 1st Infantry division headquarters building in his honor.

“This is just…I mean…I have no words, I’m just grateful and appreciative of the men and women that served with me in the 2-2 Infantry, 3rd Brigade, 1st I.D.” United States Army, 1st Infantry Division, former Staff Sergeant, David Bellavia says.

Three Vietnam War Medal of Honor Recipients, 1st Lieutenant Gary Miller, Specialist Robert D. Law, and Staff Sergeant Matthew Leonard, were also memorialized with road dedications in Tuesday’s events.

