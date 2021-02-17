AT&T issues affect Stormont Vail phone lines

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Stormont Vail phone lines are suffering due to issues with AT&T.

Stormont Vail Health says it has been notified that because of the freezing conditions, AT&T customers are unable to call any of its locations, including Cotton O’Neil clinics.

According to the health network, AT&T customers will get a message that all circuits are busy when they try to call its locations. It said it is working with the phone provider to get the issue resolved as soon as possible.

Stormont Vail said it will update customers as soon as the issue is fixed.

