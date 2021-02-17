Advertisement

AT&T issues affect Stormont Vail phone lines

(Joseph Hennessy)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 5:02 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Stormont Vail phone lines are suffering due to issues with AT&T.

Stormont Vail Health says it has been notified that because of the freezing conditions, AT&T customers are unable to call any of its locations, including Cotton O’Neil clinics.

According to the health network, AT&T customers will get a message that all circuits are busy when they try to call its locations. It said it is working with the phone provider to get the issue resolved as soon as possible.

Stormont Vail said it will update customers as soon as the issue is fixed.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Evergy suspends rolling blackouts
At least one person died Tuesday morning in South-central Topeka after an accident on I-470.
EB I-470 closed between Gage & Burlingame after fatal accident
Topeka Police are investigating after one person was killed in a shooting Monday night
Police identify man killed in overnight shooting at south Topeka apartment complex
Southwest Power Pool (SPP)
SPP ups energy emergency alert to Level 2, potential for overnight outages
Evergy customers coping with rolling blackouts.
Evergy warns more rolling blackouts could occur Tuesday night

Latest News

Rocky Zeller (left) receives his first dose of the Moderna vaccine on Wednesday, February, 17,...
Thornton Place residents receive first dose of COVID-19 vaccine
(Associated Press)
VAEK helps get 1 million veterans vaccinated
Cass Co. (Neb) Sheriff's Office says multiple people were killed in an accident on US-75....
Driver in crash that killed 4 Topekans was not drinking
Washburn's Tyler Geiman
Washburn MBB among teams in first release of men’s regional rankings