Amid pandemic, Christians begin Lent with Ash Wednesday services

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Christians around the world are observing Ash Wednesday today, marking the start of the 40-day period of Lent that leads to Easter.

But because of the coronavirus, things will be different this year.

Some churches in the Topeka area are having in-person services with social distancing for attendees, to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Other congregations are having online services.

And some, like Topeka’s First Lutheran Church at 1244 SW Fairlawn, will be having drive-through offerings at 7 a.m., noon and 5:30 p.m., where people can receive the imposition of ashes, hear the pastor read a Scripture passage and have a prayer before receiving a take-home Lenten bag with communion elements.

The church also will have an in-person service at 7 p.m. Wednesday, the first time in several weeks the congregation has been able to meet for in-person worship.

Before the drive-through event began, two First Lutheran members helped clear a path through the snow in the church’s south parking lot. A light snow continued to fall as the temperature was around 7 degrees at 7 a.m.

The Rev. Jenny Jackson, pastor of First Lutheran Church, said the Lenten season reminds people of their own mortality but also points to the hope found in the resurrection of Jesus Christ, which will be celebrated April 4 on Easter Sunday.

Many other area churches were holding Ash Wednesday services both in-person and online on Wednesday.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.