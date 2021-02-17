Accident involving senior living bus and SUV

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An accident involving a small bus from Thornton Place happened around 9:30 AM this morning. It appears that the senior living vehicle collided with the side of a BMW SUV at the intersection of SW 21st and Eveningside.

Officials on scene say the BMW’s driver was approaching 21st street when they slid past the curb and into the street, causing the collision. Police say the car’s driver didn’t appear to be hurt. The bus only has one passenger--they suffered a bloody nose. The bus’s driver was not injured.

