Auburn-Washburn returning to full on-site learning after Spring Break

(WIBW)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 9:25 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - USD 437 7-12th grade students will return to on-site learning five days a week starting March 15.

The district’s Board of Education voted 6-1 to approve the decision at Monday night’s meeting.

They have listed several guidelines and safety precautions once students do return onsite, like daily temperature checks and onsite COVID-19 testing.

The district’s Spring Break is currently scheduled for March 14-18, but may change dependent on Washburn University’s own schedule.

Families will still have the option to choose remote learning.

