Warming Stations open in Pottawatomie County

(KBTX)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 11:11 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
POTTAWATOMIE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Pottawatomie County has opened Warming Stations due to the extreme cold.

Pottawatomie County Emergency Operations Center says it and its partners met on Tuesday morning to discuss the continuing below-freezing temperatures, rolling power outages and other details.

At this time, the County said it is preparing to open Warming Stations, which are short-term areas to warm up while residents make long-term arrangements as needed. It said the Stations will be located at the Fire Stations in Olsburg, Wheaton, St. George and Havensville, as well as the Sunflower Room at the Public Works Kansas State University Extension Office in Westmoreland.

The County said it wanted to reiterate that the Warming Stations are temporary and not long-term shelters. It said if residents need more resources or information, they should contact the Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch at 785-457-3353.

