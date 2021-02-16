Advertisement

Warming Centers open in Northeast Kansas due to extreme cold

(Photo by Megan Vanselow)
(Photo by Megan Vanselow)(KWTX)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 11:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Cities in Northeast Kansas have opened warming centers to keep residents safe during the most recent snap of extreme cold and rolling blackouts.

Emporia:

  • White Auditorium - 111 E 6th St.
  • Lee Beran Recreation Center - 313 W 45h Ave.

Manhattan:

  • Four Points Sheraton - 530 Richards Dr.

Pottawatomie County:

  • Olsburg Fire Station - 422 N 2nd St.
  • Wheaton Fire Station - 406 Main. St.
  • St. George Fire Station - 4445 Vineyard Rd.
  • Havensville Fire Station - 216 Commercial St.
  • Pottawatomie County Public Works KSU Extension Center, Sunflower Room - 612 E. Campbell St., Westmoreland

Topeka:

  • Fellowship Hi-Crest - 455 SE Golf Park Blvd.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Evergy Plaza
Evergy concludes emergency shutoffs, could do more in days ahead
Evergy alerts of potential blackouts, urges consumers to reduce electricity use
Evergy suspends rolling blackouts
Gov. Laura Kelly
Gov. Kelly, emergency officials give update on cold weather
Topeka Police are investigating after one person was killed in a shooting Monday night
Man killed in overnight shooting at south Topeka apartment complex

Latest News

Manhattan airport cancels flights due to winter weather
KTA to host sixth annual Work Zone Awareness Week design contest
Trinity Presbyterian Church to distribute free boxes of food
13 NEWS This Morning at 5 AM - Helping Hands Bunny
13 News This Morning At 5AM - Helping Hands Bunny