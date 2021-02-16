Warming Centers open in Northeast Kansas due to extreme cold

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Cities in Northeast Kansas have opened warming centers to keep residents safe during the most recent snap of extreme cold and rolling blackouts.

Emporia:

White Auditorium - 111 E 6th St.

Lee Beran Recreation Center - 313 W 45h Ave.

Manhattan:

Four Points Sheraton - 530 Richards Dr.

Pottawatomie County:

Olsburg Fire Station - 422 N 2nd St.

Wheaton Fire Station - 406 Main. St.

St. George Fire Station - 4445 Vineyard Rd.

Havensville Fire Station - 216 Commercial St.

Pottawatomie County Public Works KSU Extension Center, Sunflower Room - 612 E. Campbell St., Westmoreland

Topeka:

Fellowship Hi-Crest - 455 SE Golf Park Blvd.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.