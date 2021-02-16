Warming Centers open in Northeast Kansas due to extreme cold
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 11:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Cities in Northeast Kansas have opened warming centers to keep residents safe during the most recent snap of extreme cold and rolling blackouts.
Emporia:
- White Auditorium - 111 E 6th St.
- Lee Beran Recreation Center - 313 W 45h Ave.
Manhattan:
- Four Points Sheraton - 530 Richards Dr.
Pottawatomie County:
- Olsburg Fire Station - 422 N 2nd St.
- Wheaton Fire Station - 406 Main. St.
- St. George Fire Station - 4445 Vineyard Rd.
- Havensville Fire Station - 216 Commercial St.
- Pottawatomie County Public Works KSU Extension Center, Sunflower Room - 612 E. Campbell St., Westmoreland
Topeka:
- Fellowship Hi-Crest - 455 SE Golf Park Blvd.
