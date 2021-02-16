Two crashes involving 5 vehicles reported on I-70 west of Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two crashes involving five vehicles slowed traffic Tuesday morning on Interstate 70 west of Topeka, but no serious injuries were reported.

The crash was reported around 7:35 a.m. on eastbound I-70, just east of the S.W. Auburn Road exit.

Kansas Highway Patrol officials said at the scene that the first crash involved three vehicles -- a Honda Civic car, a Ford Explorer sport utility vehicle and a Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck.

The Honda ended up facing northwest in the snow just south of eastbound I-70. The Honda sustained extensive front-end damage.

The Ford SUV, meanwhile, ended up facing west on the south shoulder of eastbound I-70. The Ford had major damage to its rear portion.

The Chevrolet pickup truck didn’t appear to have substantial damage.

Kansas Highway Patrol troopers said the second collision occurred when vehicles were attempting to avoid the first crash.

In the second crash, a white Nissan Sentra and a silver Chevrolet Impala collided.

The Sentra ended up facing north in the snow just south of eastbound I-70.

The Impala, meanwhile, came to rest facing east on the south shoulder of eastbound I-70.

Two people were treated at the scene by American Medical Response ambulance personnel. Neither required ambulance transportation to the hospital, Kansas Highway Patrol troopers said.

Eastbound traffic was allowed to proceed through the area in the left eastbound lane on I-70.

