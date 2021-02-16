Tuesday forecast: Cold sunshine, snow chance tonight

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After a morning of dangerous wind chills, warmer weather is on the way in fact highs will be about 10° warmer than yesterday with mostly sunny skies. The warming trend continues the rest of the week which is much needed. Confidence is still high that highs won’t be close to the freezing mark until Friday but even the warm up in the single digits and teens today and many spots in the 20s tomorrow and Thursday will be welcome.

Precipitation chances: A storm system will impact the area tonight into tomorrow morning. The bulk of the snow remains southeast of the turnpike and less than 1″ is expected. There is a low probability of 1-2″ near I-35 but that would be the max. After that storm system, the next one will be this weekend. Right now just have precipitation Saturday night but there is a chance we may have precipitation lingering into Sunday so will keep an eye on the model trends in the next couple days.

8 Day (WIBW)

Today: Mostly Sunny. Highs between 6-12 degrees. Wind chills will be close to 0° by the afternoon. Winds S/SE 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Snow chance after midnight mainly southeast of the turnpike with flurries elsewhere. Lows remain above zero in the single digits and models do indicate steady if not warming temperatures after midnight so it’s possible the low in the 8 day may occur before midnight. Winds E around 5 mph.

Tomorrow: A few flurries or a light snow shower is possible early with most of the day dry. Highs in the upper teens to low 20s. Winds light and variable.

Almost a similar day on Thursday with single digit morning temperatures and highs a few degrees warmer by the afternoon.

The big warm-up occurs Friday with highs back in the upper 20s to mid 30s before everyone gets above freezing this weekend.

This sets up a more seasonal weather pattern that may last the rest of the month.

Taking Action:

Roads are still slick in many spots so take it slow if you have to be out on the roads. Get the latest road conditions here: https://www.kandrive.org/@-96.41632,38.88395,7?show=winterDriving

Frost bite could occur in a very short period of time (less than 10 minutes) when wind chills get close to -25 or colder. If you have to be out, bundle up as much as possible.

The snow tonight into tomorrow morning will come with minimal snow totals however any snow will add on to the already slick roads making tomorrow morning’s commute another hazardous one.



