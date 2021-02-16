Trinity Presbyterian Church to distribute free boxes of food

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Trinity Presbyterian Church will distribute free boxes of food every other Wednesday.

Trinity Presbyterian Church says it will distribute free boxes of food on Wednesday, Feb. 17. It said it will distribute the boxes every other Wednesday.

According to the Church, the distribution will take place at 1 p.m. at 4746 SW 21st St. in Topeka.

