Shawnee County vaccine update report released

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee County released their COVID-19 Response Team Phase 2 weekly update. It shows that COVID-19 vaccine numbers are 2,500 for K-12 employees for the week of February 15, 2021, and 574 of those are planned for today, Monday, February 15, 2021.

Stormont Vail Health and The University of Kansas Health System St. Francis Campus will continue to vaccinate K-12 employees this week, depending on weather conditions.

The VA Eastern Kansas Health Care System (VA) hospital in Topeka has 200 (prime doses) for patients 65 and older scheduled. The Shawnee County Health Department (SCHD) anticipates the increase of this number since scheduling is currently ongoing.

Shawnee County (SNCO) pharmacies expect to vaccinate 1,400 individuals age 65 and older while, GraceMed and SCHD foresees 300 vaccinations for individuals 65 and older.

Approximately 16,590 individuals, 65 and older have been vaccinated as of February 12, 2021. Currently, 16 out of 25 Long Term Care facilities in Shawnee County have reported 899 vaccinated residents, amounting to a total of 93% of residents.

The SCHD and the Vaccine Collaborative plan for the Pfizer vaccine to provide six doses per vial starting February 16, 2021. Extra doses taken from the vials will continue to be undertaken in accordance with the Kansas Department of Health Environment (KDHE) guidelines. This will allow for more scheduled vaccinations.

The expected doses arriving for this week is 2,340 Pfizer doses from KDHE to SCHD, and 1,400 doses of the Moderna-10 vaccine being distributed “directly” from the Federal Government to local registered pharmacies.

The SCHD expects vaccine shipments may be delayed due to inclement weather conditions.

