Shawnee Co. garbage pick up cancelled Tuesday

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee Co. Solid Waste Department is closing Tuesday due to cold weather.

That means no garbage pick up for the day. The Department said trash for all Tuesday and Wednesday customers will be collected on Wednesday.

“Due to the forecasted extreme conditions, the Shawnee County Solid Waste Department will not be open on Tuesday, February 16th,” Solid Waste Director Bill Sutton said. “The health and safety of our employees, our customers and the public is our top priority. Tuesday and Wednesday customers will be collected on Wednesday.”

