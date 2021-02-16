Shawnee Co. bar enjoys business from hours extension, counter service

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - At Vikings Grille, being able to operate until midnight has several benefits.

“From a revenue standpoint it’s good to see customers out again I think for the customers that live around the restaurant it’s nice to see them feel more comfortable to get out,” Owner Scott Huston Monday.

Huston said any sense of normalcy is welcomed.

“To make up for the last years of hardship on our industry is not going to happen overnight by any means,” he said.

“But it’s a step in the right direction and for the restaurants and businesses who have made it and weathered this storm these are definitely signs that everybody’s been waiting for this light at the end of the tunnel.”

He said he is grateful for a changing mindset about the restaurant and bar industry during the pandemic.

“Not only from a financial standpoint, good for us, obviously and being able to generate more revenue, I also think as far as the general perception of how to handle COVID,” he said.

“Instead of people being at home or in garages or places like that having social gatherings with her friends and family, I think the [county] commissioners have gradually come to this point now where it’s been viewed that this is actually the place where they are safer to be.”

The business has taken several steps to create a safe atmosphere.

In addition to increased sanitation spots, Huston added permanent wooden barriers to the booths in the restaurant and converted the game room to an extra dining area to allow for more socially-distanced seating.

“Definitely normal is a good thing, so any sign of the world going back to normal I think makes everybody happy,” he said.

“To be able to do it in a safe controlled way like we’ve been doing and to be able to have everybody have their social needs met Of seeing friends and family that’s what everybody’s after.”

He hopes with the return of some normalcy the community will carefully consider where they do business.

“Supporting your local business is supporting your local community,” he said.

“By going somewhere where you know the safety measures are in place hopefully those businesses are rewarded with patrons coming in spending some money and helping them get back on their feet again.”

Vikings Grille is open till 11 Sunday through Thursday and to midnight on Friday and Saturday.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.