SCHD cancels Tuesday COVID-19 vaccination clinic

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee County Health Department has canceled its COVID-19 vaccination clinic that was scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 16.

The Shawnee County Health Department says it has canceled its Tuesday vaccination clinic at Agriculture Hall due to extreme temperatures and the possibility of rolling blackouts throughout the day.

SCHD said it will extend the hours of its next vaccination clinic on Thursday, Feb. 18, at Agriculture Hall from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. to ensure that all residents that had appointments scheduled for Tuesday.

According to SCHD, appointment rosters will be transferred and residents that were scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 16, may arrive at the time that best suits them on Thursday, between 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

