Salute Our Heroes: Mission Twp. Fire Dpt.’s Water Rescue Team takes pride in its unique abilities

MISSION TOWNSHIP, Kan. (WIBW) - The rescue of Oskie the Pyrenees Shepherd mix from the icy Kansas River was thanks in part to a team sporting orange.

The Mission Township Fire Department’s Water Rescue Team grabbed Oskie and guided her to safety.

Michael Razo is one of the team’s leaders.

“We are an all-water rescue team so we do surface water rescue we also do underwater rescue ice rescue we can do underwater coldwater,” he explained.

“We also work together with the technical rescue team to do swift water rescue type stuff so urban, urban water, slack water, flood water so really all things water.”

Mission Township takes pride in being one of the few agencies trained for this type of work.

“It’s being able to do more we get into this industry and we just wanna do everything,” Razo said.

“Water rescue is one of those things that mission township has really been known for as far as having that capability and it’s good to be part of it.”

Razo said being part of the Water Rescue Team is not a requirement of firefighters in the department and said responding to fire-based or water emergencies have their differences.

“[For a fire] the premise is the same, we’re going there to put out a fire; on water rescue such as the one that we did the other day, you don’t really know what you’re getting into,” he described.

“The pressure is different; even though you’re doing the same job you have different scenarios.”

Pulling off water rescues takes practice and added commitment to practice drills.

“When we get called whether it’s a dog or a human there’s a lot of things that go into play,” he said.

“It is another discipline ice rescue is not like scuba diving and scuba diving is not like swift water so they’re all different disciplines all separate training you have to take.”

Razo said the extra efforts are worth it when the result pans out to a rescue like Oskie’s

“When the phone rings you typically go,” he said.

“To save somebody they don’t know whether it be a person or a dog but we do it person we constantly try not to but we put our lives on the line constantly to save others it’s just what we do it does make you proud.”

Several other crews helped with Oskie’s rescue including Shawnee County Fire District Four from Dover, the Rossville and Silver Lake Fire Departments, the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office Animal Control Division and the Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism.

