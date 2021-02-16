Advertisement

One killed in overnight shooting in south-central Topeka

TPD was called to the area of 3700 SW Plaza Dr. around 11:35 Monday night on reports of gunshots in the area.
By Dylan Olsen
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 1:52 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police are investigating a shooting in south-central Topeka that left one person dead.

TPD was called to the area of 3700 SW Plaza Dr. around 11:35 Monday night on reports of gunshots in the area.

When police arrived, they found a male with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

TPD used a K9 Unit to track down three individuals, who were apprehended and taken to the Law Enforcement Center to be interviewed. Police say they are still investigating how the three are involved.

Topeka Police are also asking the public to avoid the area as the Homicide Unit is still investigating.

Anyone with information should contact CrimeStoppers at 785-234-0007 or email telltpd@topeka.org.

