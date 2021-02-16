Numerous crashes reported Tuesday morning in Topeka area

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Numerous crashes were being reported Tuesday morning on roads and highways in the Topeka area.

Among them was a five-vehicle crash that occurred around 7:35 a.m. on eastbound Interstate 70 near the S.W. Auburn Road exit, just west of Topeka.

Crashes also were reported on Interstate 70 in East Topeka, on the Westgate Bridge spanning the Kansas River and in the 4300 block of S.W. Burlingame Road.

Some of the crashes took place when cars lost control and struck medians and guardrails.

Other crashes occurred when vehicles slid off the slick roadways.

Bridges in some areas were being described as being covered in a “sheet of ice” around 7 a.m. Tuesday, as the temperature had dipped to a record low of minus-16 degrees for Feb. 16 in Topeka.

There were no immediate reports of serious injuries in the crashes.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.