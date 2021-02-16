Monday night forecast: Coldest night since 1989

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - We just have to get through the next 24 hours before temperatures start to warm up. We go from barely getting above zero this afternoon to 40s this weekend for highs and for lows, teens below zero this morning and tomorrow morning to upper teens to mid 20s this weekend.

As for snow chances: There will be a round of snow between Tuesday night into Wednesday. Most of the snow will remain southeast of the turnpike and could be 1 to 3″ by Wednesday morning. Total snow for the week is generally a Trace-2″ for those that get snow. An isolated 3″ near I-35 can’t be ruled out.

Tonight: The biggest concern is that clouds will clear out leading to even colder temperatures than this morning. The good news is winds will be light to calm so wind chills may not be quite as bad for an extended period of time however any wind with how cold it will be will send wind chills to similar values to this morning. Temperatures -9 to -15 with wind chills as cold as -30.

Tomorrow: Increasing Clouds. Highs around 10°. Winds SE 5-10 mph.

A few more rounds of snow are expected Tuesday night into Wednesday, again won’t amount to much but still could impact roadways. Highs by Wednesday get back in the upper teens to mid 20s with similar temperatures on Thursday.

Friday through the weekend is the big warm-up back above freezing and lows getting back in the teens and 20s by Friday night. This will hopefully end any arctic air-masses for the season, at least ones that last as long as this one did. There is some uncertainty on precipitation for Sunday so something to keep an eye on this week.

Taking Action:

If you don’t have to travel, stay at home. Dangerously cold temperatures and slick roads are present. Get the latest road conditions here: https://www.kandrive.org/@-96.41632,38.88395,7?show=winterDriving Most of the snow this week will be southeast of the turnpike where a couple inches are possible. The farther northwest you are, chances you see any snow at all this week are minimal and if you do it won’t amount to much. Frost bite could occur in a very short period of time (less than 10 minutes) when wind chills get close to -25 or colder. If you have to be out bundle up as much as possible.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.