Manhattan hotel opening 24-hour “warming shelter”

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Anyone looking for some warmth in Manhattan can head to the Four Points Sheraton.

The hotel, located at 530 Richards Dr., is using a conference room as a warming center. Visitors can find it from the main entrance, or a specific conference room entrance west of it.

“Many families have frozen and broken pipes, or furnaces that stopped working, and they are in need of safe places to stay,” said City Manager Ron Fehr. “It is not safe to be without heat in these extreme conditions. The community is extremely grateful for the generosity of the Four Points Sheraton and their staff.”

The room will be open 24 hours a day, and hotel rooms will be offered at a reduced rate for those needing longer-term accommodations. Anyone using the room will need to wear a mask and exercise social distancing. The hotel can be reached at 785-539-5311 for any questions.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.