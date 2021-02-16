Advertisement

Manhattan airport cancels flights due to winter weather

(KMAN Radio)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 12:48 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The most recent bout of winter weather has caused Manhattan Regional Airport to cancel all of its flights for Tuesday and Wednesday.

Manhattan Regional Airport says in a Facebook post that it has canceled all flights for Tuesday, Feb. 16, and Wednesday, Feb. 17, due to winter weather and power outages. However, it said its power generators are now up and running.

Weather has caused cancellation of all flights. Power outages have been experienced at airport but generators are up and running. Keep safe, warm, and healthy and we'll see you all soon!

Posted by Manhattan Regional Airport on Tuesday, February 16, 2021

The Airport also said that American Airlines has canceled all of its flights for Tuesday and Wednesday as well.

