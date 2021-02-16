Manhattan airport cancels flights due to winter weather
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 12:48 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The most recent bout of winter weather has caused Manhattan Regional Airport to cancel all of its flights for Tuesday and Wednesday.
Manhattan Regional Airport says in a Facebook post that it has canceled all flights for Tuesday, Feb. 16, and Wednesday, Feb. 17, due to winter weather and power outages. However, it said its power generators are now up and running.
The Airport also said that American Airlines has canceled all of its flights for Tuesday and Wednesday as well.
Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.