KU Baseball coach arrested for DUI

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - KU has suspended its head coach of baseball due to a recent DUI arrest.

The University of Kansas Director of Athletics Jeff Long says he has suspended Coach Ritch Price for two weeks from all team-related activities due to a recent DUI arrest. He said he is confident that Price will learn from his mistake and so will current and future baseball student-athletes.

“While I have tremendous respect and appreciation for Coach Price and the manner in which he conducts our baseball program, as well as the leadership he provides our young men, in this instance he failed to meet our expectations,” said Long. “Coach Price expressed to me his sincere remorse for putting himself in that position and the negative impact it will have on the program.”

Price said he is aware that his actions that night not only put himself in danger but also members of the community. He said it was irresponsible of him to make such a decision.

“I would like to apologize to my family, players, KU administration, alumni, coaches, staff, as well as our donors for embarrassing them, the University of Kansas, our entire athletic department and myself,” said Price. “As I shared with my team, the consequences from my actions on Saturday night could have jeopardized members of our community and was irresponsible. I have always held myself to the same high standards as those of my players and take full responsibility for my actions. I will do everything in my power to ensure that this type of behavior will never happen again. I love the University of Kansas, our athletic department and baseball program. Through my actions moving forward, I hope to regain the trust of all Jayhawks.”

According to Long, Associate Head Coach Ryan Graves will serve as Head Coach during Price’s suspension.

