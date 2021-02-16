KTA to host sixth annual Work Zone Awareness Week design contest

WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Turnpike Authority is looking for student designs for its sixth annual Work Zone Awareness Week.

The Kansas Turnpike Authority says it is looking for submissions from creative teenagers from grades 8-12, for its sixth annual Work Zone Awareness Week design contest.

According to the KTA, the contest is one of a handful of awareness efforts held with the Kansas Department of Transportation for National Work Zone Awareness Week, April 26-30.

KTA said the goal of the campaign is to raise awareness about fatality prevention while driving through work zones.

According to the Authority, teenage students throughout the state are encouraged to submit a design. It said the winner will get a $200 gift card.

Additionally, KTA said the winner of the contest will have their work published in VYPE Magazine, which is a high school sports magazine for south and north-central Kansas, including the Wichita and Salina areas.

KTA said entries are required to meet the following criteria:

Submission must be submitted online by 11:59 p.m., Sunday, April 11, 2021

Open to Kansas students, grades 8-12 only

Art dimensions: 7.5 inches wide by 7.75 inches tall.

Must be 300 dpi

Must be in CMYK color format

Must be original work of the student—no clip art.

Do not use the KTA or KDOT logo in your design.

Must be in PDF format (However, art mediums incorporated into the final design may include, but are not limited to, illustration, photography, digital design, etc.)

Incorporate a work zone safety message. Message can include, but not limited to: Work Zone Speed Limits Distracted Driving Driver/Worker Safety



Interested students can view contest details and previous winners here.

