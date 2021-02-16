KDHE claiming Web IZ system causing vaccination numbers to lag

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Governor Laura Kelly and KDHE are saying the data recording system needs to be fixed as the state continues to rank near the bottom in the country for vaccines administered.

As 13 News previously reported, Dr. Lee Norman said the data recording system they use, called Web IZ, needs to be fixed because the data continues to lag.

“These interfaces between these IT systems is where the problems are occurring with HL7,” he said. “I’m not an expert on computer technology, we have an IT HL7 expert helping us to do a diagnostic and we have some additional consulting help to figure this out.”

Kelly says the data lags because people are not properly putting in the numbers. A study from Becker’s Hospital Review updated Tuesday morning shows Kansas is 46 out of 50 US states when it comes to the percentage of vaccines administered that have been distributed – at 67%.

Rhode Island, Alabama, Maine and New Hampshire are the worst.

KansasVaccine.gov shows more than 394,000 total doses have been given. 291,000 first doses and 102,000 second doses. Right now, 10% of the state has been vaccinated. For the dashboard overview, click here.

Kelly said, “It’s just, it’s complex, it’s difficult, there is a lot of people involved and we have to count on them to get the data there.” Last week, Norman said they can give good assurances the vaccines are getting into people and not going to waste.

