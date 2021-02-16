Advertisement

K-State to reopen campuses Wednesday

(kwch)
By Sarah Motter
Feb. 16, 2021
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State University will reopen its campuses on Wednesday, Feb. 17.

Kansas State University says all campuses will reopen on Wednesday, Feb. 17, and all operations will return to their normal schedules. It said all classes, whether in person or remote, will be in session.

According to K-State, Manhattan campus dining services and the K-State Student Union will open at 8 a.m. It said the Chester E. Peters Recreation Complex will open at 9 a.m.

K-State said students and employees should use their own sound judgment when coming to any of its campuses. It said they should contact professors or supervisors if they are unable to make it in.

