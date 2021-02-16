Gov. Kelly urges Kansans to continue to conserve energy

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Governor Laura Kelly is urging Kansans to continue to conserve energy.

Governor Laura Kelly says she is continuing to urge Kansans to do their part and conserve energy to make sure that there is a continuous supply of natural gas and electricity.

“Kansans are known for pulling together and taking care of our neighbors,” Governor Kelly said. “Conserving energy during these frigid temperatures is necessary to ensure our neighbors have enough electricity to weather this cold spell. We all must come together and do our part to get us through this critical time.”

Gov. Kelly said she issued a State of Disaster Emergency on Sunday, Feb. 14, which authorizes the use of state resources and personnel to help respond and recover operations that were affected in order to meet certain criteria. She said the declaration allows for things like generators being provided to hospitals or long-term care facilities that lose power, transportation of supplies like PPE and more.

“Temperatures are forecast to start warming up this week, but we are not out of the woods yet,” Governor Kelly said. “There are a few simple measures we all can take to help limit our usage.”

According to Gov. Kelly, the Southwest Power Pool is a regional transmission organization that includes Kansas, Missouri and 12 other states. She said it watches power flow and coordinates regional response in emergency situations. The SPP directed that utilities use rolling blackouts to reduce the load and conserve energy. She said the measures are taken preemptively to prevent long-term power outages.

Gov. Kelly said the following are things each household can do to help conserve energy:

Keep thermostats at 65-68 degrees Fahrenheit. Bundle up with extra layers instead of raising the heat.

Seal leaks around doors and windows. Apply weather stripping or caulk to seal gaps and cracks to stop air leaks and prevent energy loss. If this is not an option, towels, sheets or plastic may also be used to keep warm air in and cold air out.

Reduce temperatures on water heaters to 120 degrees Fahrenheit, or put them on the “warm” setting. Take short showers and only use hot water when absolutely necessary.

Close blinds and curtains to keep warm air inside, especially if the sun is not shining.

Change or clean filters to lower energy consumption and make the equipment more efficient.

Hold off on some chores like doing the laundry or washing dishes, as both use natural gas to heat the water and dryers. If possible, wait until the extreme cold weather passes, if not, use the cold setting whenever possible.

Unplug unused electronics and turn off lights.

Do not heat up an oven. Instead use the microwave, crockpot or toaster oven.

